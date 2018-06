On Tuesday, a huge brush fire was extinguished by 66 Los Angeles Fire Department workers. The fire, which caused the 405 to undergo a temporary closure near the Brentwood section of the freeway, was neutralized quickly after the California Highway Patrol and the Fire Department rushed in. No evacuations were necessary, and Skirball Center Drive in Brentwood was deemed safe by 7:30 p.m. after blazing for half an hour.

