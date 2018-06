Rap legend Dr. Dre may be making plans to renovate and expand his $40 million Brentwood palace, the former residence of Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen that the rapper has owned since 2014. According to L.A. city paperwork that TMZ got its hands on, Dr. Dre may be planning to build “a studio, a basement or a bunker.” The Brentwood home is already surrounded by a moat, and may include a guard house after the full renovation.

