Santa Monica Gelson’s Revamped and Renewed

Facing a tough Santa Monica grocery-shopping crowd, retailer Gelson’s is located in a spot that has seen three major grocery chains rotate in relatively quick succession.

Last month the store held a grand re-opening, pivoting on customer feedback and introducing some pretty cool concepts to the Ocean Park location.

“We’re always looking for new ways to increase the benefits and convenience for our customers, truly differentiating the Gelson’s food and lifestyle experience,” said Gelson’s President & CEO Rob McDougall.

The store now has a meat and seafood grill station, wine bar and a ton of new fresh food options, all in an effort to appeal to the local health-conscious critics.

According to Gelson’s, management is hoping to make its Santa Monica location more of a social destination with an addition sit-down sushi bar, craft beers on tap and tapas to choose from.

Walking through the store you can definitely notice an uptick in shoppers and diners, maybe this incarnation will get the thumbs up from Santa Monicans.

Gelson’s actually saw brothers Bernie and Eugene Gelson open their first Southern California market 1951. In 2018, an acai bowl and smoothie bar, Liquiteria, as well as a new cut fruit and juice station hopes to take the store well into the future.

Gelson’s Santa Monica is located at 2627 Lincoln Blvd., just south of Ocean Park Blvd. near the border of Venice. The store is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., with plenty of free parking.