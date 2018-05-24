Two Venice Art Events to Check Out This Weekend

This week, two art exhibits in Venice explore…what else? The human condition!

Alison Saar, “Topsy Turvy,” at L.A. Louver. L.A.-based Saar has fashioned an entire exhibit around Topsy, a character from Harriet Beecher Stowe’s “Uncle Tom’s Cabin.” Through the use of multiple mediums, she tells the young slave’s story, turning it into a hero’s tale. 45 N. Venice Blvd., Venice, lalouver.com.

Aline Mare, “Requiem for Acker,” at Beyond Baroque. Inspired by artist Kathy Acker’s final book, “Eurydice in the Underworld,” this exhibit explores themes of death and destruction through Greek imagery. 681 N. Venice Blvd., Venice, beyondbaroque.org.