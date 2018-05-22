Wine Auction Raises $285,000 for Schools

Glasses were raised in the name of education Sunday, May 6, at Santa Monica-Malibu Education Foundation’s (SMMEF) third annual Wine Auction fundraiser.

Chalking up more than $285,000, the event, held at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, drew 400 who sipped and snacked on tastings from more than 30 food and wine vendors, while participation in live and silent auctions.

According to SMMEF, a total of three wine auctions has raised a combined $659,000 for local schools.

“The positive energy at the event was palpable,” said Linda Greenberg, Executive Director of SMMEF.

“The food and wine were top notch and the auctions were exciting,” Greenberg said. “We are very grateful to everyone – attendees, sponsors, vendors and volunteers – who made this event our most successful wine auction so far.”

All proceeds from the event benefit SMMEF, which funds programs at every school in the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD).

Foundation-funded staff and programs include arts education for the district’s 4,900 elementary students, 87 instructional assistants, and enrichment grants for all 16 schools in the district, according to SMMEF. “Most schools decide to use these grants to provide STEM programs, expanded arts curriculum, or student wellness programs,” the foundation stated.

For more information head to www.smmef.org.