The Art of the Circle

By Patty Tedesco| bG Gallery continues the celebration of its new Santa Monica location with a group exhibition entitled “Circular.”

The group exhibition is presented by Gestalt Projects and is organized by artist and curator Airom. “I’ve always been attracted to the circular shape of canvas and was curious to see what the shape would command from different artists,” said Airom.

Including a variety of media, the exhibition will be divided into three sections…one wall featuring circular art, another displaying miniature art created with bottle caps, and the third wall showcasing sculpture. “These shows allow me to flex my creative muscle beyond straight curation into installation territory,” said Airom. “It takes a lot more problem solving and hair pulling, but can be very rewarding.”

A circular theme is a perfect fit for special guest artist and wood sculptor Ray Ford. The majority of his work is circular. A talented artist, Ford is 90 years old and doesn’t show any signs of slowing down. He continues to create his art every day. He said he loves to explore new ideas and techniques. “Every piece is different, and I come across new challenges and problems to solve. That’s what’s fun about it,” said Ford.

Ford recently started burning with electricity, a new process he learned called fractal burning or the Lichtenberg technique (named after the German physicist Georg Christoph Lichtenberg). “It’s just another tool in my toolbox, which I use along with many other techniques,” said Ford. His sculptures have been exhibited most recently at Blue 7 Gallery, The Hängar, Santa Monica Art Studios, Ivan Gallery, and FAB Gallery. For additional info, see Ray Ford’s website at http://hrayford.com.

Pamela Mower-Conner’s art has been included in bG Gallery exhibitions many times. She said she loves the new space along with its visibility from a busy street and the neighborhood surrounding it. “Om is extremely pleasant to deal with and has a good vision for the gallery.” Mower-Conner will be showing her spherical artworks. “I have been painting on spheres since 2000. I enjoy the wrap-a-round imagery, and I feel it allows me to do more whimsical pieces.” http://www.pamelamower-conner.com.

“I’m honored and excited to be included in this exhibition,” said J. Renee Tanner. She will be exhibiting one installation in the group show. Her work is comprised of multiple pieces and parts that are adaptable and portable and responsive to a variety of temporary environments.

“I’m fascinated by circular patterns in nature and I use the circle as the organizing principal in my installation compositions of man-made lost or cast away objects. The circle provides an elegant, harmonious container for my collections of discarded everyday objects.” Visit www.jreneetanner.com

The opening reception for “Circular” takes place on Saturday, May 26 from 6 – 8 p.m. at bG Gallery’s new location at 3009 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica CA. On view through June 10th, 2018; http://bgartgalleries.com