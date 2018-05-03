Microsoft Philanthropy Camps in Century City

As part of its ongoing commitment to creating programs for the younger generation, Microsoft has just unveiled a series of workshops for Gen Z, who are interested in making a difference in the world.

To that end, Microsoft stores across the country, including the one at Westfield Century City will offer up to five new STEM summer camps to inspire the next generation of philanthropists, movie directors and robotics engineers.

The camps will include Microsoft’s first ever camp for philanthropy, “Create a Difference in Your World,” giving the one in ten members of Gen Z who want to start a charity, a chance to choose a cause close to their heart and build an actionable plan to support it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Below are the camps being offered:

Create a Difference in Your World supports future philanthropists who want to start a charity by offering ways to use technology to do good. Students will develop an actionable plan for a humanitarian effort of their choice and learn about the business of fundraising, volunteering and creating awareness for their cause.

Code A Talking Robot With Ohbot provides students with hands-on access to the Ohbot robot, available to purchase at Microsoft.com beginning Friday, June 1, and teaches them to bring it to life by coding movements and speech.

Make Your Own Movie With 3D And Mixed Reality provides students with access to Microsoft’s latest 3D drawing and movie-making technology. From character development and storyboarding to shooting and editing, students learn how to create their own movie and are encouraged to invite friends and family to their Microsoft Store hosted movie premiere at the end of the camp.

Beginners Fun with Computers and Coding is a fun and engaging way for first time coders to build a coding foundation and learn how computers and code work. At the end of the camp, students show off their new skills in a student-led session for parents.

Minecraft Coding – learn computer science with your favorite game is an inclusive and immersive experience of creating, exploring and learning code in the popular world of Minecraft with MakeCode.

For more information or to register, visit www.microsoft.com/en-us/store/locations/events-for-students