You may know Lululemon as a purveyor of inspiration quotes and high-end yoga gear. What you DIDN’T know about was the brand’s cutting-edge space age design reboot at their Westfield Century City location.

Newly re-designed as a giant glassed-in 4,000-sq.-ft complex, the activewear store went live just over a week ago thanks to a $1 billion job from architecture firm Menemsha Solutions.