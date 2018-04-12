Free Dog Obedience Workshop- Reliable Recall

The City of Malibu will be hosting an excellent dog training workshop at Trancas Canyon Park (6050 Trancas Canyon Road, Malibu) on Wednesday, April 18 at 6:00 PM. Arrive early for “Dog Obedience: Reliable Recall” to show proof of your dog’s DHPP, Bordetella and rabies vaccinations.

The City of Malibu Community Services Department offers Creative, Health and Wellness, and Informative Workshops to the community. In the Dog Obedience: Reliable Recall workshop, instructor Christy Reed will provide participants with tools to add to their dog obedience practice. The better the recall, the safer the dog is off-leash. The workshop will be followed by a 5-week session beginning April 25.

The workshop is free and pre-registration is required. To RSVP for a community workshop call 310-317-1364. For more information about the instructors, class topics and materials visit MalibuCity.org/SpringWorkshops or call 310-456-2489, ext. 239.