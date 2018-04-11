Geffen Playhouse Launches the Writers’ Room, a Los Angeles-Based Playwrights Group

The Geffen Playhouse today announced the launch of the inaugural cycle of The Writers’ Room, a forum for engagement and collaboration between Los Angeles playwrights. The program marks the next step in the Geffen’s growth under Artistic Director Matt Shakman, whose vision for the theater emphasizes world premiere productions and the development of bold, relevant work by the local artistic community.

“We are committed to fostering new work in and for Los Angeles at the Geffen and this program is an essential part of that mission,” said Shakman. “I am thrilled that we are creating a home for Los Angeles-based playwrights, giving them an opportunity to share and shape their work with us and with their peers.”

The one-year residency begins September 2018 and will be led by Rachel Wiegardt-Egel, the Geffen’s newly named Manager of New Play Development. In addition to the feedback of their fellow writers, members will receive dramaturgical support from the Geffen’s artistic staff and the opportunity to further develop their work with a director and actors, culminating in a reading that may be open to the public.

Applications for the program are open to all playwrights who currently reside in Los Angeles. The submission deadline is Monday, May 7, 2018. For more information, visit The Writers’ Room website at www.geffenplayhouse.org/thewritersroom.

The Writers’ Room is made possible through the generous support of Patricia Kiernan Applegate.