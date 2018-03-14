Curious George: The Golden Meatball Coming to the Morgan-Wixson Theater

Curious George, the lovable monkey who has starred in books, movies, and on television, cooks up a delicious adventure in this musical tale.

Based on the books by Margret and H.A. Rey and the play owned by Universal

Stage Productions, book and lyrics by Jeremy Desmon, music by John Kavanaugh, directed by Eve Keller, music directed by Zoë D’Andrea, choreography by Eileen O’Donnell, and produced by Teresa Senior & Lara Schrader.

All-You- Can-Eat Meatball Day comes around just once a year, and for an inquisitive

little monkey named George, the day ranks right up there with his birthday. George

loves helping his friend, Chef Pisghetti, cook up delicious meatballs and serving them to

a hungry crowd. On this Meatball Day, however, something is different. The crowd has

vanished! Something is keeping people away. Something pretty big.

ADVERTISEMENT

The culprits: Phinneas T. Lightspeed and his “Meatballs O’Matic” machine. Chef

Pisghetti is so upset that he vows never to cook again. Determined to motivate his

friend, George enters the chef in the world-famous Golden Meatball contest. With the

help of the Man in the Yellow Hat, George learns about Rome, meatballs, the secret

ingredient to good cooking, and friendship.

Veteran director Eve Keller is thrilled to be helming her first Y.E.S. show. She has a

special affinity for the title character and for his sense of adventure. “As we get older,

we tend to lose our sense of wonder. We are too busy or we think we already know how things will turn out,” Keller says. “I love the idea that we can all call upon our ‘Inner George’ to remind us to stay open to all that life has to offer!”

As the daughter of an elementary school teacher, choreographer Eileen O’Donnell read

and re-read all the Curious George books and has loved the little monkey her whole life. “The sense of wonder that George has is super charming. Even when he gets into

trouble, he always means well. He is a kind monkey.”

The cast, in alphabetical order: Lilianah Barton, Sadie Fisher, Hannah Hirshland, Tess

Hubbard, Mira Keller, Ethan Kuwata, Ruby Lapeyre, Thea Lawson, Lucy McLoughlin,

Lexie Palmer, and Lexi Sexton.

Shows are every weekend from March 31 – April 15, 2018 on Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. Reserved seats are available at www.morgan-wixson.org or by phone at 310-828- 7519 or by email at [email protected] Adult tickets $12, Children 12 and under tickets are $10.