The History of Carnegie Libraries and the Ocean Park Branch

Santa Monica Public Library welcomes University of Southern California Architecture Professor Kenneth Breisch for a presentation on the History of Carnegie Libraries on Saturday, March 10 at 3:00 p.m. at the historic Ocean Park Branch Library, 2601 Main Street.

Professor Breisch speaks about the origins of, and philosophy behind, Andrew Carnegie’s project to finance the construction of nearly 1,700 public libraries in the United States. His presentation includes a discussion of how the Ocean Park Branch obtained funding, as well as where the branch fits into the broader history of Carnegie’s philanthropic program. This event is co-produced by the Santa Monica Conservancy and is part of a year-long celebration of the Ocean Park Branch’s 100th anniversary.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information call (310) 458-8683 or visit www.smpl.org. The Santa Monica Public Library is wheelchair accessible. For special disabled services, call Library Administration (310) 458-8606 one week prior to events. The Ocean Park Branch is served by Big Blue Bus line #1 and #8.