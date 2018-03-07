Floor Hockey Championship to Occur March 11

The 2018 Special Olympics of Southern California Floor Hockey Championship is on Sunday, March 11 at the RINKS in Huntington Beach. This championship is the culmination of regional training and competitions for athletes from across Southern California who will compete for gold, silver, and bronze medals and ribbons.

Special Olympics Southern California enriches the lives of more than 31,400 athletes with intellectual disabilities through sports, leadership, and health programs. Through sports, people with intellectual disabilities become more independent, build selfesteem, and live healthier lives while communities become more accepting and inclusive.

Floor hockey was moved from the fall sport season to its own season in the winter. Regional competitions were held in January and February to prepare for this year’s championship.

The opening ceremony is at 8:00 am, with competitions and award ceremonies happening from 8:15 am-4:00 pm on the 11th. The championships are located at 5555 W McFadden Ave Huntington Beach, CA 92649.