Murdered Teen Remembered

Eddie Lopez was a beloved member of the community and student-athlete at Santa Monica High School who was tragically shot and killed, aged 15, Feb. 28, 2006.

In honor of Lopez, the Eddie Lopez First Annual Memorial Softball Game was held Feb. 28, 2018, at Clover Park.

To kick-off the softball game, Mrs. Lopez (Eddie’s mom) and Eddie’s brother Danny Lopez each threw out a first ceremonial pitch to Kyle Padilla, Eddie’s friend and teammate who planned and coordinated the event.

The event was attended by many of Eddie’s friends and family along with other members of the community who in remembrance of Eddie participated in both the game and a raffle that raised money for The Eddie Lopez Memorial Fund. A free BBQ was also enjoyed by everyone.