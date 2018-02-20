Alert Police Blotter: 2/12/18-2/16/18

By Tim Broughton

A Swinger.

On Tuesday, February 6, at 11:36 a.m. officers of the Santa Monica Police Department who were on a routine patrol in the area of the 1600 block of Ocean Avenue were flagged down by a citizen who informed them that there was some violence taking place at the Sea Mist Bike Rental store, located at 1619 Ocean Front Walk. The officers hastened to the location and spotted three individuals who appeared to be in conflict. The officers detained these people while they investigated. The officers determined that one of the individuals was an employee at the store. The officers spoke with this man who said that he had been working in the shop when the suspect entered and tried to take several tools that he said he needed to fix his skateboard. The store employee told the suspect that he could not take the tools at which time the suspect became angry and swung his skateboard at the employee’s head several times. The employee managed to avoid the attacks and a bystander then intervened and separated the pair. The officers arrested the skateboarding suspect, aged 39 and from Los Angeles and he was later charged with assault with a deadly weapon and parole violation. Bail was denied for this individual.

Library Visit Leads To Booking.

On Wednesday, February 7, at 4:27 p.m. officers of the Santa Monica Police Department were called out to the Main Library, located at 601 Santa Monica Boulevard in order to investigate a report of a fight in progress between a subject and security personnel from the library. When the officers arrived they spotted the security personnel holding the suspect down on the ground. The officers detained the suspect while hey spoke with the security guards. The officers learned that the suspect had entered the library and had begun to cause a disturbance and irritating patron of the library. The security staff asked this man to leave the library and then escorted the man off the premises. The man continued to yell and scream as he was being guided to the exit of the library. Once outside the subject challenged the security guards to a fight, then proceeded to urinate in the bushes next to the building. The security staff approached this man again and at that time the man slapped a security guard in the face. The security staff held this man on the ground until the officers arrived. The suspect, aged 47 and of no fixed abode was arrested and later booked for battery on a security officer. Bail was set at $20,000.

Unfinished Sentence.

On Wednesday, February 7, at 2:59 a.m. officers of the Santa Monica Police Department were on patrol in the area of Fifth Street and Colorado Boulevard when they spotted a man crossing the street against a red light. The officers stopped this man for the violation and questioned him. The officers determined that this individual was on active parole for criminal threats. At some point during the conversation between the man and the officers the man became argumentative with the officers and then attempted to walk away from the officers while one of the officers was in mid sentence. The officers tried to stop this man from departing and a struggle ensued that resulted in the suspect being placed in handcuffs, taken to jail and later charged with not just resisting arrest and the ubiquitous violation of parole, but also for possession of a narcotics smoking pipe that the officers discovered upon his person when they searched him. Bail for this 61-year-old Los Angeles resident was not granted.

Temporary Accommodation.

On Thursday, February 8, at 4:40 p.m. officers of the Santa Monica Police Department were on patrol in the Von’s Market parking lot, located at 710 Broadway when they spotted a man driving a car. This man was know to the police and given that the officers also knew that the man was homeless they wondered where he had obtained the car, so, thinking that there could be a good chance that the man had stolen the vehicle they performed a traffic stop. The officers noted that there were three passengers in the vehicle so they asked everyone to exit the vehicle while they investigated. It transpired that the driver had indeed stolen the car from a city parking lot so the officers arrested this 24-year-old homeless man and he was charged with grand theft auto, possession of burglary tools, and driving on a suspended license. Bail was set at $35,000. Additionally, one of the passengers in the car, a woman, aged 31 and also homeless was found to have an outstanding warrant for her arrest for battery. She was arrested and later issued a citation for the outstanding warrant.