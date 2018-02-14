Cedars-Sinai Brings New Family Medicine Primary Care Office to Culver City

Cedars-Sinai is opening a new primary care office across from Sony Studios in the heart of Culver City to better serve the residents and workforce of the community and nearby areas.

The Culver City office is situated down the street from Cedars-Sinai’s Urgent Care facility, which opened in 2015. The newly refurbished 5,500-square-foot primary care office is staffed by four family medicine physicians and a physician assistant who can treat a wide range of patients, from newborns to seniors. The new site also offers onsite imaging and minor in-office procedures such as skin biopsies and joint injections.

“As highly trained family medicine providers, we’re bringing primary care closer to a large spectrum of patients who live and work in this growing community,” said Colleen M. Ryan, MD, a physician at the new location.

The office accepts most forms of insurance, including HMO, POS, PPO and Medicare, and is located at 10458 Culver Blvd., Suite A Culver City, CA 90232.

For more questions, or to make an appointment, call 310-423-0006.