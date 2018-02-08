Affordable Massage Spa Welcome Addition to the City

By Jennifer Eden

Nestled in bustling Koreatown is an urban oasis of tranquility that offers extensive spa services at surprisingly affordable prices.

Euro Massage opened six months ago and has since attracted a steady stream of satisfied clientele, all escaping the hustle and bustle of modern day life for an hour, or maybe two.

Stepping inside Euro Massage you are immediately taken to a world away from the everyday, with gentle music, calming aromatherapy oils, and a comfy welcome lounge setting the scene for what’s to come.

Owner Bo Lorentzen created the new center both out of necessity and demand.

“We found it very hard to find consistent quality massage experiences around this area,” Lorentzen explained. “There are a lot of questionable massage operations…we are basically focusing strictly on a quality massage at a reasonable price point, without the extra fluff of adding spa experiences etc.” Quite simply, you get a $150 spa service for $60, and it’s well worth it.

“Come on in for a great massage without spending too much!” he added.

Lorentzen’s affordable options such as a 60 minute Deep Tissue, Swedish or Thai massage for $60, doesn’t mean that you have to forgo luxury. Each personalized private room is beautifully appointed, and has calming lighting and relaxing music to ensure total relaxation.

The Hot Stone Massage is a star on the Euro Massage menu, and is a simple $20 addition to the 60-minute services; essential oils can also be added. They have shower facilities too, should you need them.

Targeting stressed-out female executives and moms, the recent inclusion of the Lunar Cycle massage, which includes a soothing herbal tea as you arrive, and flaxseed pillows that are infused with lavender to promote deep relaxation, has been drawing regular attendance by much-calmer-now female clients on a mission to ease their pace of life.

Euro Massage’s experienced and professional team ensures that every experience is well worth the visit, and they cater to everyone.

“We are located down the street from Larchmont Boulevard, so easy to get to from almost anywhere in the area,” Lorentzen said.

Many customers make a stop at Euro Massage on their way home from work – it sure beats sitting in traffic!

“We offer everything from sports massage, relaxing and proper techniques like Deep Tissue to Maternity massage knows as ‘prenatal massage’,” Lorentzen said, so whether you live next door, or are passing through, you’ll be sure to receive a great treatment.

In fact, massage therapy is listed by many leading health organizations as both preventative and treatment-based in its approach.

According to a recent article, researchers at the University of Auckland have found that those who suffered from debilitating headaches reported fewer migraines and more restful sleep after receiving massage therapy for several weeks.

Scientific evidence also indicates that massage therapy helps reduce inflammation, and that a massage can banish mood swings, bloating, headaches, weight gain, and other PMS symptoms, according to a study by the Touch Research Institute and University of Miami Medical School.

So what are you waiting for! Give Euro Massage a try at:

4619 Beverly Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA, 90004

Ph: 323.426.5730

10 a.m. – 6 p.m M-Th., 10 a.m. – 8 p.m Friday and 10 a.m – 8 p.m Weekends.

A 360 virtual tour is available here.

Euromassage.com