Debra Disman and Huong Nguyen Announced as Next Studio Artists-in-Residence at the Camera Obscura Art Lab

Book artist Debra Disman and paper and textile designer Huong Nguyen are the next Studio Artists-in-Residence at the Camera Obscura Art Lab, working onsite until April 18, 2018.

Disman is continuing a series of works that progressively investigate the emotional, sensory and evocative aspects of the book format, while Nguyen is creating paper and textile work that uses traditional Asian craft techniques such as Shibori (Japanese tie-dye), Katagami(Japanese stencil making), and Joomchi (Korean paper felting), with shapes and colors inspired by flora and fauna of Santa Monica.

Here is a lineup of events:

ADVERTISEMENT

Workshops with Debra Disman

2/3 – 11am-1:30pm – Fireworks Book

2/10, 11am-1:30pm – Simple Sewn Booklets

2/17, 11am-1pm – Big Beach Book Stenciling & Stamping

2/24, 3-4:30pm – Big Beach Book Mural Painting

3/3, 3-4:30pm – Big Beach Book Altered Pages

3/10, 3-4:30pm – Book Cover Embellishments

3/17, 11am-1:30pm – Accordion Fold Book + Pockets

3/24, 3-4:30pm – Double Flower Fold Book

3/31, 11am-1:30pm – Envelope Book

4/7, 3-4:30pm – Creating Sculptural Books

Workshops with Huong Nguyen

2/3 – 2-3:30pm – Shibori Pillow Covers

2/10, 2-3:30pm – Shibori Dyed Paper

2/17, 2-3:30pm – Shibori Tote Bags

2/24, 11am-12:30pm – Shibori Handkerchiefs

3/3, 11am-2pm – Katagami Shadow Lanterns

3/10, 11am-2pm – Paper Weaving

3/17, 2-5pm – Pojagi Wrap Cloths

3/24, 11am-2pm – Dimensional Pillow Covers

3/31, 2-5pm – Katagami Shadow Lanterns

4/7, 11am-1pm – Embellishing Paper Lanterns

All workshops are for adults 18+ and can be registered for online at https://www.facebook.com/pg/1450Ocean/events

RSVP to the culminating exhibit/presentation at COALDismanNguyen.eventbrite.com.

The Camera Obscura Art Lab is located at 1450 Ocean Ave in Palisades Park, between Broadway & Santa Monica Blvd. Parking nearby at Structure 6 is $2.75 for 3 hours and it’s four blocks from the Metro downtown Santa Monica stop. The Camera Obscura mechanism is free to visit and open Mon – Fri 9am – 3pm & Sat 11am – 4pm. Contact us: (310) 458-2239 and [email protected]. Tag us at #ArtSaMo and #CameraObscuraArtLab. Visit us on the web atwww.smgov.net/camera.

Camera Obscura Art Lab programs are presented by the City of Santa Monica. For more information, visit smgov.net/arts and facebook.com/Santa.Monica.Cultural.Affairs. See and share posts about the events by using #ArtSaMo.