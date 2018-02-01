City of Malibu to Change Public Counter Hours as Part of Broader Enhancement of Planning Customer Service

The City of Malibu Planning Department is changing the hours of its Public Counter starting in February as part of a broader effort to streamline and improve its processes and deliver the best possible customer service.

Due to staffing levels and development activity, the Planning Department is implementing a pilot program starting February 1, 2018 that includes changing the Planning Public Counter hours to Monday through Friday, 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM. The Counter hours were Monday through Thursday, 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM and Friday 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM.

“The Planning Department’s efforts to improve the planning process are a great example of how Malibu’s City departments and staff are always striving to enhance customer service and get the job done more effectively and efficiently,” Mayor Skylar Peak said. “It’s all part of our mission to serve the community.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Public Counter will be closed in the afternoons except for appointments for application submittal and for public records research. These hours will allow Planners to focus on processing planning permit reviews.

The Planning Department places a high priority on being responsive to the needs and timelines of its customers. Responding to these needs requires a variety of approaches including phone calls, meetings, project and permit reviews and research. While the Department strives to be accessible at all times, this accessibility may impact staff’s ability to respond to other customers’ needs in a timely, thorough manner.

During morning counter hours, members of the public will be able to submit minor applications such as Temporary Use Permits, Special Event Permits, Over-the-Counter Applications, Planning Clearances, Signs Permits, Primary View Determinations, Archeology Clearances, Zoning Clearances, and Tobacco Retailer Registration, ask planning questions or obtain public records.

For more information, visit www.MalibuCity.org/Planning or call 310-456-2489, ext. 485 or email [email protected].