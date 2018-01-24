Rep. Jimmy Gomez on Republican-Led Government Shutdown

Congressman Jimmy Gomez (D – Los Angeles) issued the following statement after the government shut down due to Congressional Republicans’ failure to pass a responsible solution to keep the Federal government funded.

“This is the first government shutdown in the history of the United States when one party has controlled the House, the Senate, and the Presidency. President Trump and the Republicans started this crisis last year when they decided to govern from a strictly partisan basis. They have repeatedly failed to reach across the aisle so we can address the priorities that Americans value most. Children from working families are on the verge of losing health insurance, community health centers are on the path to a fiscal cliff, DREAMers are losing status daily, and emergency disaster funding still hasn’t been allotted.

“Republicans must accept responsibility for their actions and face the American people. Democrats are willing to collaborate and resolve these issues, but Republicans must work with us because the American people deserve better than this.”