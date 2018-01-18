Alert Police Blotter 1/15/18-1/18/18

By Tim Broughton

Not The Winning Ticket.

On Friday, January 5, at 1:52 p.m. officers of the Santa Monica Police Department

responded to a radio call informing them that there had been a “disturbance” at

the Chevron Gas Station and Convenience Store, located at 1810 Cloverfield

Boulevard. The officers rushed to the location and detained the suspect who at

that time was sitting on the ground outside the store. The officers then spoke

with the store clerk who said that this man had entered the store and began to

yell obscenities at him. The clerk continued to tell the officers that the man then

proceeded o push the lottery stand and equipment off the counter and onto the

ground before exiting the store. The officers noticed that the suspect was

inebriated from the effects of alcohol. The suspect, a 27-year- old homeless man

was arrested and taken to jail where he was later charged with vandalism and

public intoxication. He was released several hours later after being issued with

the citations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tooled Up.

On Sunday, January 7, at 1:50 p.m. officers of the Santa Monica Police

Department were on routine patrol in the area of the 2100 block of Neilson Way

when they spotted a man loitering and acting in a suspicious manner close to the

entrance to an office complex. The officers adopted a surveillance position and

watched as this man attempted to break into the office complex by way of a rear

security gate. The officers noticed that the man was using some kind of tool in

order to gain entry into the structure and when the subject turned around the

officers recognized the individual as being someone with whom they had

experienced a number of previous encounters. The subject noticed that the

officers were watching him and began to walk away but the officers followed the

man and detained him a short distance from the scene. The officers had noticed

that the metal screen to the property had been prized open so they searched the

suspect and discovered that he was in possession of a variety of items that caused

them to believe that he had equipped himself to commit a burglary. These items

included several screwdrivers, a wrench, a multi-use tool as well as a syringe that

the officers determined was used by the suspect for narcotics injection. The

officers arrested this 39-year- old homeless man and he was later charged with

attempted burglary, possession of burglary tools and possession of drug

paraphernalia. Bail was set at $20,000.

Who Wants A Fight?

On, Sunday, January 7, at 9:30 a.m. officers of the Santa Monica Police

Department received a call for service at the intersection of Third Street and

Arizona Avenue. The officers were told that a man was yelling at passers-by and

challenging select individuals to a fight. The officers hastened to the location and

spotted the suspect who was still yelling at members of the public. The officers

detained the suspect while they investigated. The officers confirmed the

allegations by interviewing witnesses. The officers then searched the suspect and

discovered that he was in possession of a folding knife that he had concealed

inside the pocket of his shorts. The officers also discovered that this man was

wanted for a Santa Monica Municipal Code violation. This 45-year- old homeless

man was arrested and later charged with carrying a dirk or dagger and the

Municipal Code violation warrant. Bail was set at $50,000.

Stay Away From Here!

On Sunday, January 7, at 1:41 p.m. officers of the Santa Monica Police

Department were on patrol in the area of the 1500 block of Palisades Park when

they spotted a man whom they recognized as having been issued with a court

order that required him to stay away from that particular area due to a previous

offense. The officers parked their patrol vehicle and as they did so the individual

began to furtively walk away. The officers accelerated their pace and caught hold

of the subject. This 21-year- old Los Angeles resident was arrested and later

charged with a court order violation and resisting arrest. Bail was set at $10,000.