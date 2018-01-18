Alert Police Blotter 1/15/18-1/18/18

By Tim Broughton
Not The Winning Ticket.
On Friday, January 5, at 1:52 p.m. officers of the Santa Monica Police Department
responded to a radio call informing them that there had been a “disturbance” at
the Chevron Gas Station and Convenience Store, located at 1810 Cloverfield
Boulevard. The officers rushed to the location and detained the suspect who at
that time was sitting on the ground outside the store. The officers then spoke
with the store clerk who said that this man had entered the store and began to
yell obscenities at him. The clerk continued to tell the officers that the man then
proceeded o push the lottery stand and equipment off the counter and onto the
ground before exiting the store. The officers noticed that the suspect was
inebriated from the effects of alcohol. The suspect, a 27-year- old homeless man
was arrested and taken to jail where he was later charged with vandalism and
public intoxication. He was released several hours later after being issued with
the citations.
Tooled Up.
On Sunday, January 7, at 1:50 p.m. officers of the Santa Monica Police
Department were on routine patrol in the area of the 2100 block of Neilson Way
when they spotted a man loitering and acting in a suspicious manner close to the
entrance to an office complex. The officers adopted a surveillance position and
watched as this man attempted to break into the office complex by way of a rear
security gate. The officers noticed that the man was using some kind of tool in
order to gain entry into the structure and when the subject turned around the
officers recognized the individual as being someone with whom they had
experienced a number of previous encounters. The subject noticed that the
officers were watching him and began to walk away but the officers followed the
man and detained him a short distance from the scene. The officers had noticed
that the metal screen to the property had been prized open so they searched the
suspect and discovered that he was in possession of a variety of items that caused
them to believe that he had equipped himself to commit a burglary. These items
included several screwdrivers, a wrench, a multi-use tool as well as a syringe that
the officers determined was used by the suspect for narcotics injection. The
officers arrested this 39-year- old homeless man and he was later charged with
attempted burglary, possession of burglary tools and possession of drug
paraphernalia. Bail was set at $20,000.
Who Wants A Fight?
On, Sunday, January 7, at 9:30 a.m. officers of the Santa Monica Police
Department received a call for service at the intersection of Third Street and
Arizona Avenue. The officers were told that a man was yelling at passers-by and
challenging select individuals to a fight. The officers hastened to the location and
spotted the suspect who was still yelling at members of the public. The officers
detained the suspect while they investigated. The officers confirmed the
allegations by interviewing witnesses. The officers then searched the suspect and
discovered that he was in possession of a folding knife that he had concealed
inside the pocket of his shorts. The officers also discovered that this man was
wanted for a Santa Monica Municipal Code violation. This 45-year- old homeless
man was arrested and later charged with carrying a dirk or dagger and the
Municipal Code violation warrant. Bail was set at $50,000.
Stay Away From Here!
On Sunday, January 7, at 1:41 p.m. officers of the Santa Monica Police
Department were on patrol in the area of the 1500 block of Palisades Park when
they spotted a man whom they recognized as having been issued with a court
order that required him to stay away from that particular area due to a previous
offense. The officers parked their patrol vehicle and as they did so the individual
began to furtively walk away. The officers accelerated their pace and caught hold
of the subject. This 21-year- old Los Angeles resident was arrested and later
charged with a court order violation and resisting arrest. Bail was set at $10,000.