Growth Capital Conference Meets Jan. 25

Growth Capital Conference, the original “Shark Tank”-like pitch fest gathering on the Westside, holds its quarterly meeting Thursday, Jan 25, at the Olympic Collection.

Six entrepreneurs will pitch their deals to a panel of judges who represent over 400 investors.

Deals include:

1) A conversational artificial intelligence assistant;

2) A drone application targeting the construction and insurance industries;

3) A platform that secures multi-channel applications;

4) A healthcare system that connects patients with physicians;

5) A social network for healthcare patients, providers and plans; and

6) A cybersecurity breakthrough that’s generating interest among those in the industry.

The judges panel includes:

• Michael Donahue, President, Columbia Capital Securities. This investment banker raises $5 million to $100 million for growing firms.

• Greg Cullen, Managing Director, Harvard Investment Group. HIG invests $50K to several million in startups, particularly in real estate.

• Don Kasle, Chairman Emeritus, Tech Coast Angels – LA. Tech Coast Angels is the largest angel network in US, with 300 Members. TCA has invested over $180 million in over 300 companies.

• Gene Massey, CEO, MediaShares and QwikShares. These platforms offer crowdfunding solutions through online stock offerings.

• Harvard Business School Angels of Southern California.

HBS Angels have 18 Chapters in USA, Europe, China & India.

• Chris Wadden, Chairman, Pasadena Angels, with 100 Members. PA has invested over $65 million in over 175 companies.

The meeting will conclude at 10 a.m. GCC is a great place to get the “lay of the land” when it comes to fundraising, angel investing and venture capital.

Bring plenty of business cards!

For more information about Growth Capital Conference, visit gcc2000.org.