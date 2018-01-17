Growth Capital Conference Meets Jan. 25

By
Jeff Hall
-

Growth Capital Conference, the original “Shark Tank”-like pitch fest gathering on the Westside, holds its quarterly meeting Thursday, Jan 25, at the Olympic Collection.

Six entrepreneurs will pitch their deals to a panel of judges who represent over 400 investors.

Deals include:

1) A conversational artificial intelligence assistant;

The judges get ready to settle in and listen to the presentations.

2) A drone application targeting the construction and insurance industries;

3) A platform that secures multi-channel applications;

4) A healthcare system that connects patients with physicians;

5) A social network for healthcare patients, providers and plans; and

Dr. Kathleen Vinson of GCC and Keith Estelle.

6) A cybersecurity breakthrough that’s generating interest among those in the industry.

The judges panel includes:

• Michael Donahue, President, Columbia Capital Securities.  This investment banker raises $5 million to $100 million for growing firms.

• Greg Cullen, Managing Director, Harvard Investment Group. HIG invests $50K to several million in startups, particularly in real estate.

An entrepreneur shows off the “Casery,” a fashionable and yet functional protective case for one’s smartphone. Purchasers can buy several cases that all sport a different look.

• Don Kasle, Chairman Emeritus, Tech Coast Angels – LA.  Tech Coast Angels is the largest angel network in US, with 300 Members. TCA has invested over $180 million in over 300 companies.

• Gene Massey, CEO, MediaShares and QwikShares.  These platforms offer crowdfunding solutions through online stock offerings.

• Harvard Business School Angels of Southern California.
HBS Angels have 18 Chapters in USA, Europe, China & India.

Presentations include slides that detail a company’s financial projections.  The judges often zero in on the numbers.

• Chris Wadden, Chairman, Pasadena Angels, with 100 Members.  PA has invested over $65 million in over 175 companies.

The meeting will conclude at 10 a.m.  GCC is a great place to get the “lay of the land” when it comes to fundraising, angel investing and venture capital.

Members of the audience listen to a presentation.

Bring plenty of business cards!

For more information about Growth Capital Conference, visit gcc2000.org.

