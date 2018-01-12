Christian Camargo Joins the Cast of “Ironbound” at Geffen Playhouse

The Geffen Playhouse today announced that Christian Camargo (Penny Dreadful, The Hurt Locker) has joined its West Coast Premiere of Martyna Majok’s Ironbound, directed by Tyne Rafaeli (Actually). Camargo will play Tommy alongside Tony Award nominee Marin Ireland (Broadway’s reasons to be pretty, Amazon’s Sneaky Pete) as Darja and Josiah Bania (The Good Wife) as Maks, both of whom are reprising their Off-Broadway roles in the Geffen production, and Marcel Spears (The Mayor) as Vic.

Previews for Ironbound begin Tuesday, January 30, 2018 in the Gil Cates Theater at the Geffen Playhouse, with opening night on Wednesday, February 7. The production closes Sunday, March 4, 2018.

At once humorous and heartrending, Ironbound spans 22 years to tell the story of Darja, a Polish immigrant getting by on a cleaning job, aggressive pragmatism and sheer will. In this wry drama, award-winning playwright Martyna Majok points out that sometimes survival is the only measure of success.

Ironbound had its world premiere at the Round House Theatre as part of the Women’s Voices Theater Festival in September 2015. Nelson Pressley of The Washington Post said, “Majok writes with such energy and charisma that the play’s four characters feel vivid and real.” Majok’s script was awarded the National New Play Network Smith Prize and the David Calicchio Emerging American Playwright Prize.

Rafaeli recently directed the Geffen’s co-world premiere of Anna Ziegler’s play Actually, which made its Off-Broadway debut at New York’s Manhattan Theatre Club on November 14.

The performance dates during the play’s runtime are as follows:

Monday No performance

Tuesday – Friday 8:00 p.m.

Saturday 3:00 and 8:00 p.m.

Sunday 2:00 and 7:00 p.m.

The run of Ironbound will also feature the Geffen’s popular Talk Back Tuesdays, which give theater lovers a chance for a deeper conversation to discuss plot, character themes and other questions directly with the artists in a post-show Q&A from the stage on February 13, February 20 and February 27, 2018.

Tickets currently priced at $32.00 – $90.00. They are available for purchase in person at the Geffen Playhouse box office, by phone at 310.208.5454 or online at www.geffenplayhouse.org. Fees may apply.

Rush tickets for each day’s performance are made available to the general public 30 minutes before showtime at the box office. It’s $35.00 for the general public, and $10.00 for students.