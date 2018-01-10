Cedars-Sinai Epidemiologist Discusses Best Ways to Stay Healthy as Flu Season Peaks

As flu season reaches fever pitch, people may be wondering what to do in order to stay healthy. Jonathan Grein, MD, Cedars-Sinai medical director of Hospital Epidemiology, is available to discuss ways to keep healthy as flu activity surges dramatically.

“Influenza is a serious illness that sometimes can result in death,” Grein said. “It’s not too late to get a flu shot. Everyone can play a part in keeping the community safe and healthy.”

Grein said it’s important to comply with public health recommendations specific to the 2017-18 flu season, including:

– Everyone 6 months of age and older should get vaccinated, especially those at high risk of serious flu complications, including young children, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions and those over 65.

– Some young children might need two doses of the vaccine. Check with your physician.

– Nasal spray currently is not recommended — only injections — because it was found to be less effective than expected in past seasons.

– It takes about two weeks for the vaccination to build immunity, so get vaccinated as soon as you can.

If you do come down with the flu, Grein suggests:

– Avoid spreading germs by covering your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze, cleaning your hands often with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub and avoiding touching your face.

– If you get sick, do your co-workers a favor and stay home from work until your symptoms start to fade — usually about 24 hours after your fever breaks.

– You can spread the flu even before your symptoms begin — another reason it’s important to get vaccinated and wash your hands frequently.

Dr. Grein wishes the public good luck in staying healthy.