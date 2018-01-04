Landmarks Commission to Review Professional Consultant’s Report and Public Input Regarding Proposed Application for New Historic District in Santa Monica

On Monday, 8 January 2018, at 6:30 PM the Landmarks Commission will review a professional consultant’s report and public input regarding a proposed application for a new historic district in Santa Monica comprised of bungalows on 11th Street and Arizona Ave. At this meeting, they will decide whether to file the application for a historic district. (Note: Public hearings will follow, leading to a vote when they can recommend that the City Council designate the district.)

If you are in support of this motion, you can send a short supportive email.

The community is encouraged to attend, as the speakers need a supportive community presence. Please consider standing with your community! The meeting on Monday, 8 January 2018, starts at 6:30 in Council Chambers at City Hall. Free parking in city lot on Olympic and Fourth. Supporters will all wear identifying stickers.

To send an message in support of this motion, copy, paste, and email to the following:

[email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected];[email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]