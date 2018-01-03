Martin Luther King Weekend Concert to Occur Saturday, January 13 at Santa Monica’s SGI Auditorium

Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King with Santa Monica Symphony’s annual MLK Weekend Concert. Opening the concert will be Aaron Copland’s iconic Fanfare for the Common Man, followed by African-American composer Duke Ellington’s ambitious jazz composition, Black, Brown,and Beige.

After the intermission, award-winning Bass-Baritone soloist Cedric Berry will present Giacomo Puccini’s “Te Deum” from the opera Tosca. His narration of the remarkably lyrical and deeply affecting finale piece, New Morning for the World by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Joseph Schwantner will complete the afternoon performance.

The concert will be at 2 pm on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the SGI Auditorium (525 Wilshire Blvd) in Santa Monica. All Santa Monica Symphony Concerts are FREE and open seating.