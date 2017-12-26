Letter to Editor: Ballona Wetlands Rebuttal

(This letter is in response to an ad that the Ballona Wetlands Trust recently ran.)

Dear Editor,

Heal the Bay agrees that a robust community discussion is the best hope for finally restoring the beleaguered Ballona Wetlands. But we are disheartened to see the Ballona Wetlands Land Trust place ads claiming Heal the Bay is being “disingenuous” by pursuing two complementary goals: robust ecological restoration and enhanced public access. To imply that we are somehow tacitly promoting commercial development in the area is absurd.

We seek a self-sustaining restoration that connects the creek to the floodplain, supports healthy wetland habitats filled with native life and improves our regional resiliency to climate change. We also want to increase opportunities for people to explore this special place. The Wetlands belong to all of us, no matter our zip codes. Millions of Angelenos will benefit from opening up 600 acres of revitalized state-owned land.

But contrary to the ad, Heal the Bay has not taken any position on parking uses or paved lots. Our staff scientists are still analyzing the details in the state’s draft Environmental Impact Report, which totals more than 1,000 pages. We plan on submitting our specific recommendations and concerns related to public access in a formal comment letter before Feb. 5. We will share those findings with the general public at that time as well. But today we can say unequivocally we have no desire to dot this ecological jewel with outsized or inappropriate lots. It’s a wetlands, not a strip mall.

Sincerely,

Shelley Luce

President of Heal the Bay