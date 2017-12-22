SMFD Spread Cheer to Children

By
Staff Report
-
Kids spending the holidays in UCLA Medical Center, Santa Monica, were treated Monday, Dec. 18 to gifts delivered by the Santa Monica Fire Department (SMFD) led by James Altman, during their annual visit - via firetruck – with Santa on board to help!

