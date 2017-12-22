Community CalendarNewsSanta Monica SMFD Spread Cheer to Children By Staff Report - December 22, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Kids spending the holidays in UCLA Medical Center, Santa Monica, were treated Monday, Dec. 18 to gifts delivered by the Santa Monica Fire Department (SMFD) led by James Altman, during their annual visit - via firetruck – with Santa on board to help! Kids spending the holidays in UCLA Medical Center, Santa Monica, were treated Monday, Dec. 18 to gifts delivered by the Santa Monica Fire Department (SMFD) led by James Altman, during their annual visit – via firetruck – with Santa on board to help! ADVERTISEMENT