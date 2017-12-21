Malibu Community Services Department to Hold Creative Workshop on Vision Boards

The City of Malibu Community Services Department will be hosting a Vision Boards creative workshop at Bluffs Park (24250 PCH) on Friday, February 9 at 3:00 PM.

The Department offers Creative, Health & Wellness, and Informative Workshops to the community. In the Vision Board creative workshop led by Makers Mess, participants will create a vision board to help generate an artistic, big-picture representation on the key aspects of life. During the workshop, students will use magazines, ribbons, art pieces, beads, streamers and paints to make their New Year’s resolutions come to fruition. No special art skills required

The workshop costs $10 per person and pre-registration is required. A maximum of 15 registrations will be accepted. To register for a community workshop visit malibucity.org/register. To register for a community workshop, call 310-317-1364. For more information about the instructors, class topics and materials visit MalibuCity.org/WinterWorkshops or call 310-456-2489, ext. 239.