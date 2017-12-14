Number of Insurance Claims Received From the SoCal Wildfires Surpasses 1,500 for Statefarm

As the Thomas Fire continues to burn in Ventura County threatening property and local communities, and recovery efforts begin after other major Southern California fires have been extinguished or heavily contained, State Farm is actively reaching out to customers in the impacted areas and responding to claims. As of this morning, State Farm is reporting almost 1,400 homeowner claims and close to 190 auto claims as a result of the fires that began last week in California.

Customers who need to file a claim should contact State Farm to get the process started as soon as possible through any of the methods below.

Ways to file a claim include:

-Contacting your local agent

-Calling 1-800-732-5246 (SF-CLAIM)

-Submitting a claim through the mobile app Pocket Agent.

-Through the website at statefarm.com/claims.

If you are a part of a mandatory evacuation in a future fire, it’s important to remember:

-Safety first: material things can be replaced but the loss of life or serious injury can’t be fixed.

-Stay tuned: follow news reports and information from first responders.

-Keep living expenses receipts: they may be reimbursable after meeting your deductible.

-What to expect from the claims process: we will work with you closely to resolve your claim.

If you have not been evacuated but your home could become threatened, you should do the following:

-Have an evacuation Plan: create it, discuss it and include where to go/reunite, who to call, etc.

-Make a home inventory: document your personal possessions, because proof of ownership can make

your claim settlement easier and faster. A quick video of each room can help a lot later on.

-Back up your information: Back up vital photos, documents and financial information.

-Create an evacuation package: put original vital documents and irreplaceable items (paper photos,

family heirlooms, etc) in one place so it is ready to go.

-Talk to your agent: discuss your coverage needs, understand your deductible and the difference

between the current market value of a property and its replacement cost.