Sacramento’s Possible Solution to California’s Housing Crisis

As California’s housing supply has stagnated while demand has risen for years, legislators in Sacramento passed fifteen bills — signed by Gov. Brown in October — designed to fund and facilitate the development of housing statewide. Targeting both market-rate and subsidized housing, the bills collectively provide funding while requiring cities to speed approvals for many types of developments. Given that Los Angeles is the epicenter of the housing crisis, developers and housing advocates are eagerly waiting to see if these new laws bear fruit. Will they usher in a new era of building, or will they make only a marginal difference?

WUF is pleased to welcome Santa Monica-based Assemblymember Richard Bloom, who was one of the key players in getting these laws passed. He will speak firsthand about the legislative process and goals of his laws and others. Panelists from the development community will assess the promise of this year’s legislation and its potential impact on Los Angeles and the Westside. Please join us for this crucial glimpse into the legislative process and an important discussion about one of the greatest challenges facing our city.

Panelists

Richard Bloom, Assemblymember, 50th District (Santa Monica)

Ken Kahan, Principal, California Landmark Group

Elisa Paster, Partner, Glaser Weil, LLP

Moderator

Brent Gaisford, Director, Abundant Housing L.A.

Further panelists to be announced.

The Olympic Collection

11301 Olympic Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90064

7:15am Registration

7:30am Breakfast

7:45am Panel Discussion

Registration Fees

$40 members

$55 nonmembers

$10 student members

$15 student nonmembers

Pre-registration closes on Wednesday, December 13, 2017. After December 13, 2017 and at onsite registration the cost will be an additional $10.00. No refunds or credits will be provided after this date.