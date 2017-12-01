Fraud Corruption: NMS Properties’ D.A.s Move Forward

By Jennifer Eden

Two Development Agreements (D.A.s) were passed by Santa Monica City Council Tuesday, Nov. 28, at a regular City Council meeting at City Hall. The D.A.s saw NMS Properties gain approval for two Tier 2 projects with a total of 164 residential units and 12,387 square feet of commercial space (indoor and outdoor), according to the Staff Reports for both properties.

The properties are located at 1430 Lincoln Blvd. and 1325 6th St., Santa Monica.

The move, a complicated one, saw many residents up in arms that the developer, NMS Properties, was given permission to continue to build anything at all in Santa Monica.

In December 2016, a judge found that CEO and founder of NMS Properties, Neil Shekhter, forged contracts and destroyed evidence in his 2014 lawsuit against former joint venture partner AEW. Shekhter is also facing corruption charges with a federal judge permitting a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) case to proceed, however this process has been momentarily paused while other lawsuits are progressing through local courts.

Shekhter and NMS have faced allegations, both publically and privately, of tenant harassment both in and out of the court system, and have raised suspicion enough for Santa Monica City Councilmember Kevin McKeown to tell The Mirror about Tuesday’s approvals: “Yes, that meant we inked a deal with someone I personally feel has earned our deep mistrust.” He added, “On both projects last night [Tuesday] I added direction to staff to remain vigilant as to NMS’ fulfillment of each and every aspect of the Development Agreement, and to return to the Council in writing at the slightest deviation.”

Councilmember Sue Himmelrich agreed that the developments must proceed with caution, opting to make the best of the situation.

“We as a City Council cannot choose who owns or develops property in our City,” Himmelrich said. “I learned during my time on the Planning Commission that the best course when a landowner is entitled to build, as is NMS in this instance, my best approach is to negotiate more affordable units and greater financial contributions to public infrastructure, including parks and traffic mitigation.”

And this, they did.

At the heart of the negotiations is a “land-swap” agreement that saw Santa Monica City pen a deal in 2012 with NMS to take ownership of a parcel of land located at 1337 7th Street on which to relocate Fire Station #1, currently located at 1444 7th Street, in exchange for two parcels of land 1338-42 and 1321 5th St.

The deal is still pending, according to City Staff, with an easement on the 1337 7th St. parcel used this week as a bargaining chip for both sides in the latest D.A.s.

NMS wanted more parking for their 1430 Lincoln Blvd. and 1325 6th St developments, so they “bargained back” the easement at 1337 7th street property to use for the addition parking spots needed. It was this want of extra parking that also saw the projects hit the D.A. process. Without the extra parking spaces, the projects could have passed through the City’s Administrative Approval as they comply with City code.

Seizing an opportunity for a great “ask” of NMS properties to seal said deal, City Council included a caveat that NMS build additional affordable housing units (46 in total with a 75-year deed restriction) at 711 Colorado, which is owned by NMS and deed restricted to 100 percent affordable senior housing. The City also negotiated on-site supporting care services for senior residents by Wise and Healthy Aging, free WiFi, 100 percent transportation allowances for residents, and the first elder abuse unit in L.A. County.

Added to the mix were a string of financial contributions to the City by NMS including: enhanced Transportation Impact fees, enhanced Parks and Recreation fees, enhanced Affordable Housing Commercial Linkage fees, Early Childhood contributions, Historic Preservation contributions and Cultural Arts contributions, totaling more than $2.85 million.

Both D.A.s also stipulate that the market rate housing at the two properties cannot be occupied until the affordable housing units at 711 Colorado all have certificates of occupancy.

And then there’s Fire Station #1. The new 26,720 square foot above ground station at 1337 7th St, is set to include subterranean parking, apparatus bays, staff dormitories, offices and storage requirements for personal protection equipment, according to the City.