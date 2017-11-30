My Resolution Against Corporate Money

By Kevin McKeown

The presidential candidacy of Bernie Sanders last year highlighted a

debate within the Democratic Party regarding over-reliance on corporate

funding of campaigns, in a political party that purports to represent

working people, not their bosses.

On Sunday, the California Democratic Party adopted a resolution

co-authored by Santa Monica Councilmember Kevin McKeown that moves the

Party away from corporate influence. The resolution was endorsed by the

Santa Monica Democratic Club, the Pacific Palisades Democratic Club, the

Feel the Bern Democratic Club, and the Alhambra Democratic Club.

Citing existing planks in the state platform, McKeown’s resolution

“denounces the culture of corruption and cronyism wherein corporations and

corporate lobbyists seek to control the political process through campaign

contributions.” It parallels the creation by the California Democratic

Party of a high-level Campaign Finance Reform task force.

McKeown, who in his five elections to the Santa Monica City Council has

consistently declined all developer and corporate donations, says “Other

political parties may continue to shamelessly represent corporate

interests, but Democrats must clarify our principles and earn the votes of

those we seek to represent. We believe elections belong to the voters,

not the corporations, and our actions must demonstrate our commitment to

those beliefs.”

The resolution, titled “Denounce the Influence of Money in Politics,” was

also endorsed by McKeown’s City Council colleague Sue Himmelrich, by Santa

Monica Democratic Club co-chair Jon Katz and other executive board members

of the club, and by over fifty other individual Democratic State Party

delegates up and down the state of California.

“This unity and this action are a gratifying indication that Democrats are

returning to our roots and recommitting ourselves to representing our

neighbors, not corporate checkbooks,” said McKeown.

The resolution will be forwarded by the State Democratic Party to the

California Congressional delegation, all state legislators, and the

Democratic National Committee.