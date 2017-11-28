City of Malibu, Task Force on Homelessness and The People Concern Team Up On Holiday Collection Drive to Support Outreach in Malibu and Surrounding Areas

Malibu residents can support the Malibu Task Force on Homelessness (MTFH) and The People Concern’s homeless outreach and services by donating items at City Hall through mid-January 2018. Two marked collection bins are located in the upper and lower lobbies of Malibu City Hall.

Malibu City Hall is located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Rd. City Hall is open Monday–Thursday, 7:30 AM–5:30 PM and Fridays, 7:30 AM–4:30 PM.

“As the holiday season approaches, I encourage Malibu residents and businesses to remember the neediest among us,” said Mayor Skylar Peak. “Donating to the holiday outreach drive will help The People Concern’s efforts to engage underserved individuals, build trust, and work to connect them with crucial wraparound services and housing.”

The following items are requested:

Winter clothing (jackets, sweaters, and waterproof ponchos)

Socks and underwear (new)

Non-perishable snacks (jerky, protein bars, granola bars)

Cleansing wipes and other toiletries

The donated items are not simply handouts. They are used by The People Concern’s professional outreach team that works full-time in Malibu to engage with homeless individuals, and establish the relationships necessary to get them into services such as medical care, mental health care, and substance abuse counseling. The ultimate goal is to secure permanent housing.

“We are grateful to the City of Malibu for partnering with us on this important effort, encouraging residents to be part of this cause, and making it convenient for everyone in the community to drop off donations in a central location,” said MTFH Chair Jay Scott. “These donations make a real difference in the Outreach Team’s efforts to connect with homeless residents, and ultimately link them with permanent housing.”

The People Concern (recently formed by the merger of Ocean Park Community Center and LAMP Community) is based in Santa Monica and is the largest social services agency in the West Los Angeles area. It provides fully integrated services to the most traumatized, vulnerable and needy members of the community — homeless individuals, victims of domestic violence, at-risk youth, homeless Veterans, and people dealing with severe physical or mental illness or substance abuse.