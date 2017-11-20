Wonder Women

Santa Monica’s Debbie Powell and Barbara Leanse joined Tuesday Nov. 14 some of the region’s most influential women at the 5th Annual Woman to Woman Conference in Support of JVS Programs Serving Women in Career Crisis and Transition held at the Skirball.

The Jewish Vocational Service (JVS) of LA’s Women’s Leadership Network’s (WLN) brought together more than 500 women, from young professionals to philanthropists and executive leaders, who gathered together to connect, be inspired and by attending, help other women.

“In a few hours attendees felt connected, uplifted and inspired both in their participation and in the knowing that their contribution made a difference in another woman’s life,” said Leanse, a WLN Leadership Council member.

Aimed at impacting the lives of women in career crisis and transition, all proceeds from the conference support JVS’ programs serving women. Those supported range from the unemployed and working poor to people with disabilities, at risk youth, veterans transitioning to the civilian workplace, as well as those participating in WoMentoring, WLN’s signature career mentoring program. For more information head to: jvsla.org/women.