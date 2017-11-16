By Constance Farrell

This week is Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. Santa Monica is home to many nonprofit organizations that work year-round to provide food and services to our most vulnerable residents. As we head into the holiday season, consider volunteering your time, food or the below essential items. You’ll give back to the community, work alongside neighbors and learn more about the organizations and people who are a lifeline to thousands right here in your back yard.

The City of Santa Monica’s Human Services Division oversees programs and supportive services for every segment of the community. Learn more about local service providers and the work of HSD, including the annual Homeless Count coming up on Wednesday, January 24. Registration is now open!

ADVERTISEMENT

You can fight hunger and help our homeless neighbors through the following holiday volunteer opportunities in Santa Monica for 2017:

Give Time

Thanksgiving Dinner and Clothing Boutique at St. Monica Catholic Community (November 22, 3 – 6 p.m.)

St. Monica Catholic Community Auditorium, 725 California Ave., Santa Monica, CA 90403

Help plan and shop, set up, prepare, cook and serve, collect and distribute, and clean up. Need volunteers on the day of the event and on days and evenings prior to the event.

Westside Thanksgiving Community Dinner and Celebration (November 22, 1 – 5 p.m. and November 23, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

West Los Angeles Civic Center, 1645 Corinth Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90025 – 310.394.3153

Help with planning, setup, and event. Need volunteers on the day of the event and on days and evenings prior to the event.

The People Concern (Anytime)

503 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90401

The People Concern (formerly OPCC) is always looking for volunteers to donate their time at their centers in Santa Monica and LAMP downtown.

One Voice Holiday Food Program (December 14 – 17)

The Barker Hangar, 3021 Airport Avenue, Santa Monica Airport, Santa Monica, CA 90405

The Holiday Food Program provides Christmas food baskets, toys and books to 2,500 families (12,500 people) living in poverty in the Los Angeles area. Help prepare and deliver baskets on the following dates:

December 14 – 7:30 – 11 p.m. (sort & package food for gift baskets)

December 15 – 7:30 – 11 p.m. (box & load food baskets)

December 16 – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (food basket delivery to distribution centers)

December 17 – 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. (gift basket giveaway)

Connections for Children Holiday Angels Program (December 14 – 16)

2701 Ocean Park Blvd. #253, Santa Monica

The Holiday Angels Program provides gifts to homeless and low-income families. Volunteer December 14 through 16.

Contact: Charlout at 310.452.3325 ext. 275 or [email protected]

Give Goods

Upward Bound House

1104 Washington Ave., Santa Monica, CA 90403

Help by contributing a “Box of Love” to a family in need at Upward Bound House. Each “Box of Love” will contain all of the fixings needed for a family to make their own Thanksgiving meal and enjoy the holiday together. Prepare a complete box that includes items from the list below.

•Frozen turkey or grocery store gift card •Boxes of mashed potatoes •Boxes of stuffing •Cans of yams •Cans of cranberries •Bottles of juice/apple cider •Chicken broth •Cans of vegetables •Bread rolls (precooked) •Cans of gravy •Macaroni and cheese boxes •Turkey baster •Turkey cooking tin •Food thermometer •Thanksgiving tablecloth and festive centerpiece •Write a card to the family recipient wishing them a Happy Thanksgiving

Learn more: 310.458.7779

St. Monica Catholic Community

725 California Ave., Santa Monica, CA 90403

Adopt-a-Family: Teamed with the St. Joseph Center, provides over 300 families with a family household gift, gift certificates for a holiday meal, and presents for children. (Nov. 25-Dec. 10)

Angel Toy Drive: Provide Christmas toys and gifts to children and teenagers in need at local public schools and agencies. (Nov. 25-Dec. 10)

Holiday Carnival/Party: For the families from St. Joseph Center. (Dec. 16)

Contact: Christine Gerety – 310.566.1531

St. Joseph Center

404 Lincoln Blvd., Venice, CA 90291

Donate food and clothing for adults and children as well as unwrapped toys. You can also participate in St. Joseph Center’s Adopt-A-Family Program to assist with a variety of family needs.Learn more: 310.396.6468 ext. 336

Meals on Wheels

1823-A Michigan Ave., Santa Monica, CA 90404

Help deliver food to those in need! Schedules are flexible. You can deliver every day, once a week, or once a month.

Learn more: 310.394.7558

Upward Bound House

1104 Washington Ave., Santa Monica, CA 90403

Adopt a family or give toys to Upward Bound House.

Learn more: 310.458.7779

Westside Food Bank

1710 22nd St., Santa Monica, CA 90404

The Westside Food Bank is looking for volunteers to donate food and diapers and help sort food at the warehouse.

Contact: Allison Griffith, [email protected] or 310.828.6016, ext. 12

The People Concern

503 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90401

The People Concern (formerly OPCC) is always looking for food and clothing donations.