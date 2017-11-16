Clark Hulings Fund Announces Fellows Continuing to Year Two of their Visual Artist Business Accelerator Program

Acclaimed national nonprofit organization, The Clark Hulings Fund for Visual Artists (CHF) has chosen twelve artist fellows for its 2018 Business Accelerator Program. The selected artists will participate next year in the second year of CHF’s innovative and comprehensive initiative, which seeks to transform the art industry by helping artists better manage their businesses and overcome the specific entrepreneurial challenges they face. The program’s mission is for artists to be financially independent and earn a sustainable living through the creation of their art.

There are two tiers of these advanced fellowships: Entrepreneur Fellows and Executive Fellows. Both tiers will have an ongoing relationship with CHF, with differing benefits and responsibilities. The two levels of award are based on 1) the need to concentrate more deeply on the necessarily limited number of Fellows CHF can meaningfully assist through additional stages of professional development, career growth, and business success, and 2) CHF’s internal leadership’s assessment that a given fellow has reached a place where the designated award represents the most viable, appropriate, and fitting ongoing help at this moment in time.

The Executive Fellows will receive the services of CHF to rewrite the fellow’s Investment Grade Proposal (IGP) for capitalization and underwriting to get it to the point CHF can pitch it to potential funders. Meanwhile CHF expects the fellow to continue executing on their project, and collaborating with CHF with monthly field reports and meetings, along with marketing assistance given to the fellow.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Entrepreneur Fellows will receive access to the new educational portal CHF is building. CHF will continue to work with them on professional development and promotion to accelerate their career.

All first year CHF Fellow alumni will receive access to CHF’s Business Accelerator Learning Portal, access to CHF’s Business Accelerator Group on Facebook, ongoing event listings by CHF, and access to CHF’s Referral Network of Consultants – experts in numerous areas, ranging from intellectual property, to accounting and finance, to marketing and sales, to business strategy.

CHF executive director Elizabeth Hulings notes, “after a rigorous and intense artist business training program in 2017, our fellows are ready to take the next step in their careers as working artists and capitalize their projects. We are excited to continue to support all of our fellowship alumni in their future endeavors.”

The CHF fellows continuing through the second year of the program are:

Executive Fellows:

Gregg Chadwick, Santa Monica, CA

Willy Bo Richardson, Santa Fe, NM

Nadia Fairlamb, Kailua, HI

Belgin Yucelin, Boulder, CO

Kristin Levier, Moscow, ID

Entrepreneur Fellows:

Holly Van Hart, Saratoga, CA

Aaron Laux, Madison, WI