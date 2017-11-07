Beam Me Up Randy!

Santa Monica High School (Samohi) students received a real treat Monday, chatting live with NASA astronaut and Samohi grad Randy Bresnik, along with astronaut Joe Acaba, direct from the International Space Station.

The Earth-to-space call lasted 20 mins and began with Bresnik’s parents shouting him a hello.

Each homeroom at Samohi submitted questions that were asked by students during the call. Topics included what it’s like to live aboard the space station, NASA’s deep space exploration plans and science in space.

Bresnik graduated from Santa Monica High School in 1985. This is Bresnik’s second mission to the station. He launched July 28, is currently serving as Expedition 53 commander and is expected to return to Earth in December.