The Montana Avenue Branch Library presents a screening of My Brother Jack and Q&A with filmmaker Anthony Caldarella on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 6:30 pm in the Community Room, 1704 Montana Avenue.

Award-winning director Anthony Caldarella screens and discusses My Brother Jack, a Sicilian family tale about love, sacrifice, and survival in 1960s Manhattan, starring Marco Leonardi (Like Water for Chocolate, and Cinema Paradiso) and Freddy Rodriguez (Six Feet Under, and Dead Presidents). The film is based on the life of Caldarella’s brother. (Film runtime: 92 min.)

The film had its world premiere at the Hamptons Film Festival and has won several international film festival awards. Due to the contained anti-drug message, this film has been endorsed by Rob Housman of The National Drug Control Policy at The White House.

REVIEWS: “Tremendous performance from Marco Leonardi… There’s a raw, visceral force to Leonardi’s portrayal of the tormented Jack… Director Anthony Caldarella gives the material a strong sense of veracity and tells a gripping story…” Brandan Kelly, VARIETY

“…Heartfelt and deeply emotional…well crafted authentic characters and great acting…” Leonard Nimoy

“…Refreshingly uncliche, unconventional and colorful Italian-American characters…excellent direction and production values; beautifully lensed.” Peter Zinner, Film Editor of The Godfather.

This program is free and open to the public. Montana Branch Library is served by Big Blue Bus Lines #18, 41, and 42. The Santa Monica Public Library is wheelchair accessible. Ride your bike. Bicycle parking racks are available at the library. For more information about this and other Library programs, visit www.smpl.org or call the Montana Branch Library at (310) 458-8682.