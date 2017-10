Santa Monica City Councilmember Tony Vazquez was inducted into Venice High School’s (VHS) Hall of Fame last Friday night, Oct., 20, during a star-studded ceremony that saw Vazquez tread VHS’ homecoming football game’s halftime field for the event.

Vazquez, a 1973 alum, joins actor Beau Bridges (1959), musician John Clayton (1969) and astronaut Walter Cunningham (1950), among others, on a prestigious list of VHS graduates.

For more head to venicehighalumni.com/hall_of_fame.htm