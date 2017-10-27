Fitness by Data and Design

By Jennifer Eden

A total 200 residents in the 90404 zip code have been selected as participants in Santa Monica City’s latest fitness monitoring program that launches tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 28.

The residents, ranging in age from 18-75 responded to an email sent out by the City in reaction to recent alarming statistics revealing that 48 percent of Santa Monicans are not active for at least 20 mins each day.

Each participant will be equipped with a FitBit Alta that tracks their movement, sleep and activity.

“Being and feeling healthy is essential to one’s overall sense of wellbeing, life satisfaction, and ability to lead a productive and happy life,” said Lisa Parson, Project Manager in the Office of Civic Wellbeing in the City of Santa Monica. “Because of its popularity, ease of use and large community, a Fitbit device is one tool that can help people to live healthy lives and manage health challenges. When individuals, families, and neighborhoods are healthy, a community can move towards greater wellbeing.”

The study is a collaboration between the City, Rand Corporation and research company Fitabase and will enable the City to “collect and track the health and fitness activity of program participants to better understand the health of the city and what makes us thrive,” according to the City.

The six-month program has no hard costs, the City told The Mirror, with Fitbit donating the devices and the partnership with Fitabase and Rand Corporation providing the data analysis.

For more on the program head to: wellbeing.smgov.net.