Congressman Ted Lieu Invites Veterans to Participate in a Veterans Town Hall Meeting Friday, November 10

Congressman Ted Lieu is inviting veterans and members of the community to participate in a Veterans Town Hall meeting on November 10.

“A veterans town hall meeting gives veterans of all wars a chance to address their community directly. Veterans are invited to describe the pride, grief, rage, or quiet appreciation of life that war bestowed upon them. These events are solemn and non-political. There is no Q&A afterward, there will be no debate on the merits or justifications of war. This is simply a chance for veterans to tell the community what it felt like to go to war.”- Ted Lieu.

The event will take place 2:00-4:00 pm on November 10 at the Wadsworth Theatre, located at 11301 Wilshire Blvd. Free parking is adjacent to the theatre. For inquires, email [email protected], or call (323) 651-1040.

To RSVP, email [email protected]