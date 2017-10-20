Pioneering Real Estate Sales

Santa Monica History Museum will host a look back at early real estate transactions Saturday, Oct. 21 with Santa Monica Conservancy docent Michael Burton giving a lively presentation on early Santa Monica history, including native settlements, the City’s founding and first lot sales, and perspectives on 19th century history.

During a time of westward expansion and California’s admission into the American Union, Colonel Robert Symington Baker and Senator John Percival Jones arrived in what became Santa Monica. On July 15, 1875 these two men held a land auction that gave rise to our great city.

This history lecture is part of the “Discover the History” series hosted by the Santa Monica History Museum. The event runs from 3.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. at 13502 7th St., Santa Monica. It’s free and all ages are welcome. Seating is limited and on a first arrival basis.