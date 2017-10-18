Free Recreation Instruction Offered at Westside Parks

Free instruction in the fast-growing sport of pickleball is available to adults at Westwood park in West Los Angeles on Saturday and Sunday mornings from 8 a.m. to noon through Nov. 19.

The instruction is sponsored by the Los Angeles City Department of Recreation and Parks, and the nonprofit RAND Corporation.

Pickleball is a racquet sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. Played with two to four players on a court smaller than that needed for tennis, the game has become one of the fastest growing sports in the United States. It is highly suitable for older adults.

The free instruction is led by a fitness coach who demonstrates how the fitness equipment is used and provides suggestions about how to play the game, as well as achieve fitness goals.

The classes are part of ongoing efforts by the city and RAND to make local parks a center of physical activity and better health.

Questions about the program may be directed to Gabriela Castro of RAND at [email protected].