Alert Police Blotter 10/9/17-10/13/17

By Tim Broughton

Vorsprung drunk Technik.

On Thursday, October 5, at 9:53 p.m. officers of the Santa Monica Police Department received a radio call informing them that there was an intoxicated man in the area of the 1400 block of 10th Street. The officers went to the location and as they arrived they were flagged down by a citizen who told them that the intoxicated man had been creating a disturbance and knocking over numerous trashcans in the area. The citizen said that at that time the intoxicated man was somewhere on the property of the Audi dealership, located at 902 Santa Monica Blvd. The officers went in search of the suspect and discovered him on the dealership car lot. The officers decided that this man was indeed very, very drunk and as such a risk to himself and others. The officers took this man off to the Santa Monica Jail and when they arrived at the facility the man became confrontational with everybody, yelling obscenities and shouting in a loud voice. The man subsequently spat in the face of a female jailer and as a result was charged not only with public intoxication but also battery upon a jail staff member. Bail for this 29-year-old resident of Lake Balboa was set at $25,000.

Evidence Table.

On Thursday, October 5, at 7:22 p.m. officers of the Santa Monica Police Department were on a routine patrol in the area of the McDonald’s restaurant, located at 1540 2nd Street when they chanced upon a suspicious looking individual who was loitering next to a parked car. The officers noticed that this man had spread several items out onto the hood of this car (that they determined was not his vehicle) and that included in these items were methamphetamine, materials used for smashing windows and several shaved keys. The officers immediately arrested this 43-year-old homeless man and he was later charged with possession of burglary tools, possession of methamphetamine and receiving stolen property. Bail was set at $20,000.

Bladerunner 2017.

On Friday, October 6, at 4 p.m. officers of the Santa Monica Police Department who were on patrol in the area of Ocean Avenue received a radio call from dispatch informing them that numerous citizens had called in to report a man in the area who had two large knives protruding from has back pockets. The officers went in search of this individual and located him in the 2100 block of Ocean Avenue. The officers confronted this man about the knives and he admitted that he had them for his own protection and that they were concealed in his waistband. The officers arrested this 25-year-old homeless man and he was later charged with carrying a concealed dirk or dagger. Bail was set at $20,000.

Not Rite.

On Friday, October 6, at 1:06 p.m. officers of the Santa Monica Police Department responded to a radio call informing them that an attempted assault and theft had occurred at the Rite-Aid store, located at 2412 Pico Blvd. The officers were told that the suspect had entered the store and had been identified as a suspected chronic thief by one of the store clerks. The suspect had then selected numerous items of merchandise from the shelves and attempted to leave the store without paying for them. As the suspect was attempting to leave the store she was challenged by an employee and in response the suspect attempted to punch the employee with a closed fist. The employee was able to avoid the punch and the suspect left the store. The officers discovered this woman loitering in an alley north of the 2600 block of Ocean Park Boulevard and she was arrested and later charged with robbery. Bail for this 29-year-old homeless woman was set at $50,000.

