Westfield Century City Mall Grand Reopening

By Kelly Hartog

It’s taken two years and $1 billion dollars, but the redesigned and revamped Westfield Century City mall officially reopened on Tues. Oct. 3.

At the official opening ceremony, Co-CEO and Executive Director of Westfield, Peter Lowy said, “Westfield Century City, I believe, will change the face of retailing on the Westside of L.A. We are creating new urban centers that intersect culture, community and commerce. The result is that Westfield Century City is the place of the 21st century.”

Indeed, the mall, with its three entertainment venues, high-end retail shops, and 50-plus eateries, feels like a space to relax and spend time with friends and family.

The vibe is one of a tropical oasis in a resort, thanks in no small part to designer Kelly Wearstler’s accent on teak furniture, comfy outdoor day beds, recycled water features, and sleek, tiled floors with clean lines.

Fifth District Councilmember Paul Koretz said, “Westfield has delivered a world class community gathering place with landscaped streetscapes that integrates with public transportation, reduced traffic, world class restaurants and a sophisticated shopping experience.”