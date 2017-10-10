Santa Monica High to Host Orchestra Show on October 13, 2017

Samohi is holding an enchanting evening of magical sights and sounds with the Santa Monica High School Orchestras this Friday, October 13.

Doors open at 6:30 pm, but seats are for reservations only. Tickets are $21.69 for adults, and $11.34 for students or seniors.

There will be food available for purchase, magicians, photo opps with alluring characters, and a costume contest for those of you who would like to dress up. The contest signups begin at 6:00 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

To make a reservation or to buy tickets, visit www.samohiorchestras.com.

For any further questions, email [email protected] com.