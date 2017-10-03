Committee for Racial Justice Presents “What’s Going On?” on October 8

In the face of recent disruptions by several alt right groups, the Committee For Racial Justice is definitely “going on”. Organizers are very grateful for the hundreds of people from many groups and organizations who came out to support CRJ at the Sept. 10th workshop. Among other things, the Oct. 8th workshop will be a continuation of educating those who attend about what elements in recent history have contributed to the polarization of the U.S. culture and the fears that have led some to disruption and violence. Dr. Jody Armour, Professor of Law at the University of Southern California, whose expertise includes the relationship between racial justice, criminal justice, and the rule of law, will bring his insights on recent events to help us better understand “WHAT’S GOING ON”.

As the new school year gets underway, there will also be a presentation of the CRJ vision statement for equitable schools.

This is part of an ongoing monthly workshop series sponsored by the Committee For Racial Justice.

Co-sponsored by Virginia Ave. Park; the African American Parent, Staff, Student Support Group; and the Church in Ocean Park.

For more information, call 310-422-5431