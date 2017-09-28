Rep. Ted Lieu Statement on Introduction of the Swamp Flyers Act to Stop Taxpayer-Funded Private Jet Travel

Today, Congressman Ted W. Lieu (D | Los Angeles County) along with Representatives Gallego (D-AZ), Raskin (D-MD), and Jayapal (D-WA) introduced the Stop Waste and Misuse by Presidential Flyers Landing Yet Evading Rules and Standards (SWAMP FLYERS) Act. The bill is in response to senior Trump cabinet officials using taxpayer funds for luxury jet travel. According to media investigations, HHS Secretary Tom Price spent over $400,000 of taxpayer funds on private jet travel, including flying to meet his son for lunch. EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt spent over $58,000 of taxpayer funds on private and military jet travel. And Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin flew with his wife on a government jet to Kentucky so they could watch the eclipse. The legislation would prohibit Trump Administration officials from using taxpayer funds for non-commercial air travel.

Upon introduction of this legislation, Mr. Lieu issued the following statement:

“I can’t believe we have to introduce a bill like this, but multiple Trump cabinet officials apparently believe taxpayer funds can be used for personal travel benefits. This culture of corruption in the Trump Administration must stop. Secretaries Price and Mnuchin, and Administrator Pruitt owe the American people an apology, and they should pay back the costs of their luxury travel on the taxpayer’s dime. Since Secretary Price’s actions are so egregious, he should resign immediately. The Trump Administration has already enlarged the swamp, but the tremendous disrespect shown to taxpayers by these senior officials is ridiculous. SAD!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The full text of the bill can be found here.