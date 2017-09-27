Car-Free Santa Monica Streets Come Alive for COAST Open Streets Festival on October 1

Santa Monica is closing two of its main thoroughfares to car traffic on October 1, 2017 for the COAST Open Streets Festival, celebrating a new model of mobility, environmental sustainability and the arts. The City of Santa Monica will create a lively day of biking, skating, and strolling with bands, performers, art, and food every step of the route. COAST is free to the public and runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The route will close Ocean Ave. from Wilshire Blvd. to Tongva Park, and Main St. from Colorado Ave. to Marine St.

Last year marked Santa Monica’s first-ever open streets event with more than 50,000 attendees. The 2017 schedule includes an even more impressive roster of musical talent and activities for all ages. Below is an overview of what you can expect.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ocean Avenue: There’s no view of Palisades Park and the Pacific Ocean quite like that from Ocean Ave., typically bustling with cars. The COAST Stage in this zone will feature KCRW DJ Anthony Valadez, hip hop dance troupe Antics, and salsa all-stars Rumbankete. The Shakey-Quakey House earthquake simulator and Santa Monica’s Office of Emergency Management will share what people need to know to plan for the “Big One”. The City’s Community Recreation team features Drop in dance classes, including Zumba, Cali Soul, and African Fusion. Public Works vehicle showcase will be on display and featured community organizations will share information.

The festival’s Art Zone at the Camera Obscura Art Lab will be home to live art making, a sing-a-long lounge, group karaoke and collaborative drawing, perfect for families.

Colorado Esplanade: For Expo riders, the Colorado Esplanade is the direct connection to the route. This area will feature stilt walkers, brass bands including Critical Brass, and dance troupes throughout the day. Triangle Square near Main St. features public art from HOTTEA and bike rentals and repairs are available from the Santa Monica Bike Center. Connect to more activities at Santa Monica Place and the Third Street Promenade.

Santa Monica Pier: The Pier Stage will include performances by Sister Speak and Rod Lightning & the Thunderbolts of Love. Pier businesses are offering special discounts and the Santa Monica Pier Aquarium has activities and giveaways for visitors. Families can bring kids for bike decorating at noon followed by a bike parade at 2 p.m. Don’t miss tours of the Pier’s rich history.

City Hall: The Sustainability Zone will include beats from solar DJs The Sycons and a community art project to create a “dream tree” with artist Kiel Johnson and the reDiscover Center. The Santa Monica City Council will host a fun photo booth and meet and greet, and commissioners will be on hand for “Ask a Commissioner”. Other elected representatives will also have teams on site to share information.

Civic Auditorium (outside): It will be all things GoSaMo trip planning in the Mobility Zone with free bike valet and repair and music by Venice Beats. Free live t-shirt screen printing is back by popular demand. Check out new transportation options like “Free Ride.” Grab a bite from food trucks and watch the kids try out the Bike Rodeo and helmet decorating.

Main Street: There will be extended hours at the Santa Monica Farmers Market featuring cooking demos and live music. There will also be strolling performers, workshops and gardening tips at the Community Garden, and a scavenger hunt of historic landmarks and tours of the Shotgun House hosted by the Santa Monica Conservancy. The Ocean Park Library will be busy with crafts and games on the front lawn.

“We invite our local and neighboring communities to join us for COAST, one of the biggest block parties in the region,” said Mayor Ted Winterer. “Two miles of Southern California’s most desirable streets will be closed to cars for the enjoyment of bikers and pedestrians with lively entertainment on every block. Please stop by City Hall to say hello to me and the Council.”

The best way to get to COAST is on the Expo Line, Big Blue Bus or by taking advantage of Santa Monica’s 110 miles of bikeways. You do not need a bike to come to COAST. You can walk, check out a Breeze bike located at 85 stations throughout Santa Monica or rent a bike at multiple locations along the route. Free bike valets will make it easy to check-in your bike to grab lunch and enjoy the entertainment.

Updates to performers and activities will be shared regularly on the Facebook event for COAST. For more information, visit smgov.net/coast and follow along using #COASTSaMo.